US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis warns North Korea to stop actions that would lead to end of regime

Mattis (above) said the US and its allies have precise defensive and offensive capabilities.PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday (Aug 9) that North Korea must stop any action that would "lead to the end of its regime," adding that the United States and its allies have precise defensive and offensive capabilities.

"The DPRK must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons," Mattis said in a statement. DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people," Mattis said.

"The DPRK regime's actions will continue to be grossly overmatched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates," he added.

(This story is developing.)

