US Defence Secretary James Mattis stresses commitment to Nato to German defence chief: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Defence Secretary James Mattis stressed the United States' commitment to Nato in a telephone call with Germany's defence minister on Thursday (Jan 26), the Pentagon said.

Mattis assured German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen of "the United States' enduring commitment to the Nato alliance," the Pentagon said in a statement.

It said Mattis discussed the importance of Nato in a separate call with French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

In a call with Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Mattis underscored his "unwavering commitment to Israel's security," the Pentagon said.