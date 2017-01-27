US Defence Secretary James Mattis stresses commitment to Nato to German defence chief: Pentagon

US Defense Secretary James Mattis is greeted by Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as he arrives for his first day of work at the Pentagon outside Washington, on Jan 21, 2017.
US Defense Secretary James Mattis is greeted by Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as he arrives for his first day of work at the Pentagon outside Washington, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Defence Secretary James Mattis stressed the United States' commitment to Nato in a telephone call with Germany's defence minister on Thursday (Jan 26), the Pentagon said.

Mattis assured German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen of "the United States' enduring commitment to the Nato alliance," the Pentagon said in a statement.

It said Mattis discussed the importance of Nato in a separate call with French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

In a call with Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Mattis underscored his "unwavering commitment to Israel's security," the Pentagon said.

