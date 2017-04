WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis will visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Qatar and Djibouti starting on Tuesday, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday (April 14).

It said Mattis would "reaffirm key US military alliances," and "discuss cooperative effort to counter destabilising activities and defeat extremist terror organisations" during the April 18-23 tour.

In Israel, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the statement said.