US court rejects immediate overturn of halt of Trump immigration ban

Demonstrators gather to protest against US President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven primarily Muslim countries from entering the United States in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Feb 4, 2017.
Demonstrators gather to protest against US President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven primarily Muslim countries from entering the United States in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Feb 4, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - A US federal appeals court early Sunday (Feb 5) rejected a request by the Department of Justice to immediately reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Trump's administration had made the request with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals a day after a lower court order temporarily suspending the travel ban on citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries.

The president’s Jan 27 order had barred admission of citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya for 90 days. 

“Appellants’ request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied,” the ruling said.  

It said a reply from the Department in support of the emergency appeal was due on Monday.  

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping