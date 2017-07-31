US considering oil-related sanctions on Venezuela: sources

Oil pumps are seen in Lagunillas, Ciudad Ojeda, in Lake Maracaibo in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, on March 20, 2015.
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The Trump administration is considering imposing some US sanctions on Venezuela's vital oil sector in response to Sunday's election of a constitutional super-body that Washington has already denounced as a "sham" vote, US officials said.

The measures, which could be announced as early as Monday (July 31), are not expected to include a ban on Venezuelan oil shipments to the United States - one of the harshest options - but could block sale of lighter US crude that Venezuela mixes with its heavy crude and then exports, the officials told Reuters.

While no final decisions have been made, the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States could also sanction further senior Venezuelan officials. But the timing of such an announcement remained uncertain, the sources said.

