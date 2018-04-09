US assessment is Syrian town suffered chemical attack: Sources

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - The assessment by US authorities is that chemical weapons were used in a besieged rebel-held town in Syria, but they are still evaluating details of the attack, US government sources said on Sunday (April 8).

The determination was made with some degree of confidence, said the sources, who stopped short of assigning blame for the attack on Saturday, which medical aid groups said killed dozens of people in the town of Douma. The European Union said earlier that evidence pointed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces being behind the attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also accused Damascus of "chemical attacks" against civilians in Douma in a call with US leader Donald Trump on Sunday, as international outrage mounts against the alleged use of the weapons.

The statement from the Elysee Palace said Macron "strongly condemned the chemical attacks on April 7 against the population of Douma".

It added that the two leaders shared information "confirming" the use of chemical weapons and would coordinate their efforts at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Monday.

Trump has warned there would be a "big price to pay" after Saturday's attack, as rebels began evacuating Douma, the last sliver they held of their one-time stronghold Eastern Ghouta, under a deal with Syria's regime.

"Damascus and its allies have denounced the accusations.

Syria's White Helmets, who act as first responders in rebel-held areas of Syria, said "poisonous chlorine gas" had been used late on Saturday.

In a joint statement with the Syrian American Medical Society, the White Helmets said more than 500 cases were brought to medical centres "with symptoms indicative of exposure to a chemical agent".

France, which has repeatedly said evidence of chemical use in Syria could prompt military action, responded by calling for an urgent UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

The request was also signed by eight other UN Security Council members including the US and Britain, while Russia asked for a separate Security Council meeting to discuss global threats to peace.