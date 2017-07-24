US Army sergeant faces charges of trying to help Islamic State

HONOLULU, HAWAII (REUTERS) - 34-year-old Ikaika Erik Kang, a US Army sergeant stationed in Hawaii, who prosecutors say is pictured here with the ISIS flag, will appear in court on Monday in Honolulu.

Kang, who was arrested on July 8, is accused of trying to provide classified military documents, a small drone and training in firearms to undercover FBI agents he believed were affiliated with Islamic State, according to court documents.

The FBI said Kang swore allegiance to the Islamic State leader, but Kang's attorney Birney Bervar argues the Army failed to address his client's mental problems after he returned from deployments to Iraq in 2011 and Afghanistan in 2014.

And Bervar says the FBI targeted him in the sting operation.

"They've exploited his mental illness and has thrown gasoline on the fire on his mental illness to get him to commit a crime that they can arrest him for," said Bervar.

If convicted, Kang could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each criminal count, according to the Department of Justice.