US and EU expel scores of Russian diplomats

LONDON • The US says it will expel 60 Russian diplomats, joining governments across Europe in taking action against the Kremlin for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain that they have blamed on Moscow.

The move announced yesterday was the toughest action that United States President Donald Trump had taken against Russia since coming to office.

He has come under criticism from Democrats and from members of his own Republican party for failing to be tough enough on Russia over allegations of Russian meddling in the US electoral system, including the 2016 presidential campaign.

"With these steps, the United States and our allies and partners make clear to Russia that its actions have consequences," the White House said in a statement.

Besides the US, 14 European Union countries also expelled Russian diplomats, European Council President Donald Tusk said.

EXPULSIONS

BRITAIN: Expels 23 Russians said to have worked as spies; to freeze Russian state assets that "may be used to threaten the life or property of UK citizens, residents". US: Expels 60; closing Russian consulate in Seattle. UKRAINE: 13 CANADA: 4 FRANCE: 4 GERMANY: 4 POLAND: 4 CZECH REPUBLIC: 3 LITHUANIA: 3 DENMARK: 2 ITALY: 2 NETHERLANDS: 2 CROATIA: 1 ESTONIA: 1 FINLAND: 1 LATVIA: 1 ROMANIA: 1 SWEDEN: 1 RUSSIAN RESPONSE FROM BRITAIN: Expels 23 British diplomats, closes the British consulate in St Petersburg and the British Council. OTHERS: Moscow will expel at least 60 staff from US diplomatic missions, Russian media reports said. REUTERS

Ukraine and Canada also took action and in total, yesterday's announcements affected more than 100 Russian diplomats - the biggest Western expulsion of Russian diplomats since the height of the Cold War.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a tweet: "Today's extraordinary international response by our allies stands in history as the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers ever and will help defend our shared security."

British Prime Minister Theresa May said that the coordinated measures "clearly demonstrate that we all stand shoulder to shoulder in sending the strongest signal to Russia that it cannot continue to flout international law".

Russia's Foreign Ministry called the actions a "provocative gesture" and promised to respond.

A Kremlin spokesman said the West's response was a "mistake" and that Russian President Vladimir Putin would make a final decision about Russia's response.

Moscow has denied being behind the attack on Mr Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4. The Skripals remain in a coma in hospital.

Mr Skripal's poisoning, alleged to have employed the Soviet-era military-grade nerve agent Novichok, is the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War II.

The staff expelled by the US included 12 intelligence officers from Russia's mission to the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Mr Trump also ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle "due to its proximity to one of our submarine bases and Boeing", the White House said.

The individuals concerned and their families have been given a week to leave the US.

Professor Angela Stent, director of the Centre for Eurasian, Russian and East European Studies at Georgetown University, said: "The last time that the United States expelled so many Russian spies was when the Reagan administration ordered 55 Soviet diplomats out of the country in 1986...

"This US solidarity with Britain and other European allies after the Skripal poisoning is unprecedented in the post-Soviet era and highlights the continuing downward spiral of Russia's relations with the West."

REUTERS