US intelligence chiefs brief Trump on claims of Russian efforts to compromise him

WASHINGTON (NYTIMES) - The chiefs of US intelligence agencies last week presented President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump with a summary of unsubstantiated reports that Russia had collected compromising and salacious personal information about Mr Trump, two officials with knowledge of the briefing said.

The summary is based on memos generated by political operatives seeking to derail Mr Trump's candidacy. Details of the reports began circulating in the fall and were widely known among journalists and politicians in Washington.

The summary was presented as an annex to the intelligence agencies' report on the Russian hacking of the election, the officials said.

The material was not corroborated, and The New York Times has not been able to confirm the claims. But intelligence agencies considered it so potentially explosive that they decided that Mr Obama, Mr Trump and congressional leaders needed to be told about it and that the agencies were actively investigating it.

Intelligence officials were concerned that the information would leak before they informed Mr Trump of its existence, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the summary is classified and talking about it would be a felony.

Separately, the Guardian news website reported that US senator John McCain had passed documents to FBI Director James Comey last month alleging secret contacts between the Trump campaign and Moscow and that Russian intelligence had compromising material on the president-elect himself.

The Guardian, which said it has seen the documents, said they are part of a series of reports on Mr Trump’s relationship with Moscow and were drawn up by a former western counter-intelligence official now working as a private consultant.

(This story is developing)