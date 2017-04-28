United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger dragged from plane

Dr David Dao in a video screengrab being forcibly removed from the United Airlines flight.
Dr David Dao in a video screengrab being forcibly removed from the United Airlines flight.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
6 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United Airlines has a reached a settlement for an undisclosed sum with the passenger who was dragged from a Chicago flight earlier this month in an incident that sparked international outrage, an attorney for the passenger said on Thursday (April 27).

Dr David Dao, a 69-year-old Vietnamese-American doctor, was hospitalised after Chicago aviation police dragged him from the plane to make space for four crew members on the flight from the city's O'Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky.

(This is a developing story.)

Video shows a passenger forcibly dragged off a United Airlines plane

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping