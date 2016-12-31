Two killed, two wounded at rap concert in Connecticut: Media

(REUTERS) - Two people were shot and killed and two others were wounded on Friday (Dec 30) after a rap concert in southern Connecticut, local media reported.

Gunfire erupted at about 11.15pm local time following a Meek Mill rap concert at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, about 145km north-east of New York City, the My Record Journal newspaper reported.

Two people who were wounded were taken to local hospitals in the area with non life-threatening injuries, the newspaper said, citing police.

A dispatcher told Reuters that it was an ongoing situation and that she could provide no information.

A video posted on Twitter purportedly showed rapper Meek Mill leaving the concert hall moments before gunfire rang out and a man, who appeared to be a police officer, telling people to "get down." Police did not have anyone in custody, the newspaper said.