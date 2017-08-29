Two dead, four hospitalised in shooting at New Mexico library

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Two people were killed and four hospitalised on Monday (28 Aug) after a shooting at a library in the small city of Clovis, New Mexico, the city's fire chief said.

One person was arrested in the incident, Fire Chief Michael Nolen said. Interim City Manager Tom Phelps said the incident occurred around 4pm local time.

Library patron Vanessa Aguirre said she was in the Clovis-Carver Public Library with her son when a man came in and"started to shoot" into the air, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.

"It all happened so fast," she told the newspaper. "We took off fast. My purse is still in there."

The newspaper's website showed images of armed police approaching the library, a young man being led away by a police officer and a woman, who appeared to be injured, being carried into an ambulance.

Some victims were received at Plains Regional Medical Centre in Clovis, said Kerri Dufault, spokeswoman for Albuquerque based Presbyterian Healthcare Centre, which operates the Clovis hospital.

At least one victim was taken to Clovis Municipal Airport for transport to Lubbock, Texas via air ambulance, the Eastern New Mexico News reported.

Officials at the library could not be reached to comment.

Clovis, which has a population of about 40,000, is around 306km east of Albuquerque near the Texas border and is home to Cannon Air Force Base.

The base, about eight miles west of the town, is the location of the 27th Special Operations Wing of the Air Force. Officials at the base did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

City officials said they planned a news conference for 8 pm to release more details.