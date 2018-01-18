Try the cognitive test Trump faced and aced

Can you recognise a lion?
How about remembering a list of five words?
Can you draw a cube?
United States President Donald Trump did these and more in a cognitive fitness test, and scored 30 out of 30.
It takes around 10 minutes to complete and any score above 26 is considered “normal”.
Want to see if you can do as “exceedingly well” as him?
Here’s an example of the sort of test - the Montreal Cognitive Assessment - Mr Trump faced and aced:
1. Don’t cross a line
Instruction
- Draw a line in the picture above, going from a number to a letter in ascending order.
- Begin at 1.
- Draw a line from 1 to A, then to 2 and so on.
- End at E.
Score
- You get one point if you successfully draw the following pattern: 1-A-2-B-3-C-4-D-5-E, without criss-crossing lines.
- Maximum points: 1
2. Don't be a square
Instruction
- Copy this drawing above as accurately as you can.
Score
You get one point for a correctly executed drawing:
- Drawing must be three-dimensional.
- All lines are drawn.
- No line is added.
- Lines are relatively parallel and their length is similar (rectangular prisms are accepted)
- Maximum points: 1
3. Testy time
Instruction
- Draw a clock with all the numbers and set the time to 10 minutes past 11 o’clock.
Score
You get one point each for
- Contour: the clock face must be a circle with only minor distortion acceptable (e.g., slight imperfection on closing the circle)
- Numbers: All clock numbers must be present with no additional numbers; numbers must be in the correct order and placed in the approximate quadrants on the clock face; Roman numerals are acceptable; numbers can be placed outside the circle contour
- Hands: there must be two hands jointly indicating the correct time; the hour hand must be clearly shorter than the minute hand; hands must be centred within the clock face with their junction close to the clock centre.
- Maximum points: 3
4. Wild guess
Instruction
- Name each animal starting from the left.
Score
- You get one point each for responding: Lion, rhinoceros or rhino, camel or dromedary.
- Maximum points: 3
5. Memory game
Instruction
- You’ll hear the examiner read out five words: “face”, “velvet”, “church”, “daisy”, “red”. You have to say as many words as you can recall and it doesn’t matter what order you say them in.
- The examiner will do this again, and you’ll say them again.
- You’ll be asked to recall these words a third time at the end of the entire test.
Score
- No score. No points are given for this part.
6. Your attention, please
Instruction
- Forward Digit Span: You have to say numbers exactly as the examiner said them (“2-1-8-5-4”).
Score
- You get one point for a correctly repeated sequence. (Maximum: 1 point)
Instruction
- Backward Digit Span: You have to say numbers that the examiner said (“7-4-2”), but in a backwards order.
Score
- You get one point for a correctly repeated sequence.
- Maximum points: 1
Instruction
- Vigilance: The examiner reads the list of letters (“F-B-A-C-M-N-A-A-J-K-L-B-A-F-A-K-D-E-A-A-A-J-A-M-O-F-A-A-B”). Every time she or he says the letter “A”, you have to tap your hand once. If a letter other than “A” is said, do not tap.
Score
- You get one point if there is zero to one error.
- Maximum points: 1
Instruction
- Serial sevens: You have to count by subtracting seven from 100. Then keep subtracting seven from your answer until the examiner tells you to stop.
Score
- You get a zero point for no correct subtractions.
- You get one point for one correct subtraction.
- You get two points for two-to-three correct subtractions.
- You get three points if you make four or five correct subtractions.
- If you respond with an incorrect number but continue to correctly subtract seven from it, you get a point for each correct subtraction.
- Maximum points: 3
7. Instant replay
Instruction
- You have to repeat exactly what the examiner says (“I only know that John is the one to help today. The cat always hid under the couch when dogs were in the room.”)
Score
- You get one point for each of the two sentences correctly repeated.
- Maximum points: 2
8. F-words
Instruction
- You have to say as many words as you can think of that begin with a letter of the alphabet that the examiner will tell you in a moment (“F”).
- You can’t say proper nouns (like “France”), numbers, or words that begin with the same sound but have a different suffix (for example, “fry”, “fryer”).
- This ends after one minute.
Score
- You get one point if you say 11 words or more in 60 seconds.
- Maximum points: 1
9. Pair up
Instruction
- The examiner will test you on two pairs of words (“train and bicycle”, “ruler and watch”). Explain what they have in common.
Score
- You get one point for each of two pairs correctly answered.
- These responses are acceptable: train-bicycle = means of transportation, means of travelling, you take trips in both
- Acceptable responses: ruler-watch = measuring instruments, used to measure.
- The following responses are not acceptable: train-bicycle = they have wheels; ruler-watch = they have numbers.
- Maximum points: 2
10. Total recall
Instruction
- You have to say as many words as you can recall from what the examiner read out earlier (“face”, “velvet”, “church”, “daisy”, “red”).
Score
- You get one point for each word recalled.
- Maximum points: 5
11. In the zone
Instruction
- You have to say the year, month, exact date, and day of the week, as well as the name of the place you’re in, and which city it is in.
Score
- You get one point for each of the six items correctly answered.
- Maximum points: 6