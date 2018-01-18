Try the cognitive test Trump faced and aced

Can you recognise a lion?

How about remembering a list of five words?

Can you draw a cube?

United States President Donald Trump did these and more in a cognitive fitness test, and scored 30 out of 30.

It takes around 10 minutes to complete and any score above 26 is considered “normal”.

Want to see if you can do as “exceedingly well” as him?

Here’s an example of the sort of test - the Montreal Cognitive Assessment - Mr Trump faced and aced:

1. Don’t cross a line

Instruction

Draw a line in the picture above, going from a number to a letter in ascending order.

Begin at 1.

Draw a line from 1 to A, then to 2 and so on.

End at E.

Score

You get one point if you successfully draw the following pattern: 1-A-2-B-3-C-4-D-5-E, without criss-crossing lines.

Maximum points : 1

2. Don't be a square

Instruction

Copy this drawing above as accurately as you can.

Score

You get one point for a correctly executed drawing:

Drawing must be three-dimensional.

All lines are drawn.

No line is added.

Lines are relatively parallel and their length is similar (rectangular prisms are accepted)

Maximum points : 1

3. Testy time

Instruction

Draw a clock with all the numbers and set the time to 10 minutes past 11 o’clock.

Score

You get one point each for

Contour: the clock face must be a circle with only minor distortion acceptable (e.g., slight imperfection on closing the circle)

the clock face must be a circle with only minor distortion acceptable (e.g., slight imperfection on closing the circle) Numbers: All clock numbers must be present with no additional numbers; numbers must be in the correct order and placed in the approximate quadrants on the clock face; Roman numerals are acceptable; numbers can be placed outside the circle contour

All clock numbers must be present with no additional numbers; numbers must be in the correct order and placed in the approximate quadrants on the clock face; Roman numerals are acceptable; numbers can be placed outside the circle contour Hands: there must be two hands jointly indicating the correct time; the hour hand must be clearly shorter than the minute hand; hands must be centred within the clock face with their junction close to the clock centre.

Maximum points : 3

4. Wild guess

Instruction

Name each animal starting from the left.

Score

You get one point each for responding: Lion, rhinoceros or rhino, camel or dromedary.

Maximum points : 3

5. Memory game

Instruction

You’ll hear the examiner read out five words: “face”, “velvet”, “church”, “daisy”, “red”. You have to say as many words as you can recall and it doesn’t matter what order you say them in.

The examiner will do this again, and you’ll say them again.

You’ll be asked to recall these words a third time at the end of the entire test.

Score

No score. No points are given for this part.

6. Your attention, please

Instruction

Forward Digit Span: You have to say numbers exactly as the examiner said them (“2-1-8-5-4”).

Score

You get one point for a correctly repeated sequence. (Maximum: 1 point)

Instruction

Backward Digit Span: You have to say numbers that the examiner said (“7-4-2”), but in a backwards order.

Score

You get one point for a correctly repeated sequence.

Maximum points : 1

Instruction

Vigilance: The examiner reads the list of letters (“F-B-A-C-M-N-A-A-J-K-L-B-A-F-A-K-D-E-A-A-A-J-A-M-O-F-A-A-B”). Every time she or he says the letter “A”, you have to tap your hand once. If a letter other than “A” is said, do not tap.

Score

You get one point if there is zero to one error.

Maximum points : 1

Instruction

Serial sevens: You have to count by subtracting seven from 100. Then keep subtracting seven from your answer until the examiner tells you to stop.

Score

You get a zero point for no correct subtractions.

You get one point for one correct subtraction.

You get two points for two-to-three correct subtractions.

You get three points if you make four or five correct subtractions.

If you respond with an incorrect number but continue to correctly subtract seven from it, you get a point for each correct subtraction.

Maximum points : 3

7. Instant replay

Instruction

You have to repeat exactly what the examiner says (“I only know that John is the one to help today. The cat always hid under the couch when dogs were in the room.”)

Score

You get one point for each of the two sentences correctly repeated.

Maximum points : 2

8. F-words

Instruction

You have to say as many words as you can think of that begin with a letter of the alphabet that the examiner will tell you in a moment (“F”).

You can’t say proper nouns (like “ France ” ), numbers, or words that begin with the same sound but have a different suffix (for example, “fry”, “fryer”).

France ), numbers, or words that begin with the same sound but have a different suffix (for example, “fry”, “fryer”). This ends after one minute.

Score

You get one point if you say 11 words or more in 60 seconds.

Maximum points : 1

9. Pair up

Instruction

The examiner will test you on two pairs of words (“train and bicycle”, “ruler and watch”). Explain what they have in common.

Score

You get one point for each of two pairs correctly answered.

These responses are acceptable: train-bicycle = means of transportation, means of travelling, you take trips in both

Acceptable responses: ruler-watch = measuring instruments, used to measure.

The following responses are not acceptable: train-bicycle = they have wheels; ruler-watch = they have numbers.

Maximum points : 2

10. Total recall

Instruction

You have to say as many words as you can recall from what the examiner read out earlier (“face”, “velvet”, “church”, “daisy”, “red”).

Score

You get one point for each word recalled.

Maximum points : 5

11. In the zone

Instruction

You have to say the year, month, exact date, and day of the week, as well as the name of the place you’re in, and which city it is in.

Score