Trump's Supreme Court pick sets up Senate showdown

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump, rocked by a weekend of outrage over his immigration order, shifted focus to the Supreme Court, saying he's going to unveil his candidate on Tuesday night (Jan 31) to fill a seat that's been vacant nearly a year.

Insiders say he's working from a shortlist of three appeals court judges.

Any one of these candidate likely to draw broad support from Senate Republicans, who are eager to lock in a conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

The nominee would fill the shoes of right wing hero Antonin Scalia, who died last February. But they are going to need some cooperation from Senate Democrats, because they are short of the super-majority they will need to take action.

Senate Democrats already livid over Trump's immigration order which bans entry for people from seven Muslim majority countries, and they've got a new leader in New York's Chuck Schumer.

His Democrats looking for payback after Republicans refused to consider former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland last year.

They've got the power to tie the Senate in knots. The question is, how far are they willing to go? This could be a defining moment for the opposition party as it struggles to find its footing in the era of Trump.