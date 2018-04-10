Trump's homeland security adviser Tom Bossert resigns in latest White House departure

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, WASHINGTON POST) - US President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, has resigned, the president's spokeswoman said on Tuesday (April 10), in the latest departure from the White House.

Bossert was resigning at the request of new National Security Adviser John Bolton, who assumed the role just the day before, a person familiar with the matter said.

Bossert has served in the White House since Trump’s inauguration, and has been a key adviser to the president on issues such as cybersecurity, immigration and border security.

A favourite of Chief of Staff John Kelly and ally of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Bossert was believed to be on shaky footing in the Bolton era and he resigned two days after Michael Anton, the National Security Council spokesman, also quit.

Bossert, a longtime government official who was often behind the nuts-and-bolts planning of the administration’s initiatives, wasn’t a marquee name. But he was liked by the president, senior administration officials said, and often defended Trump’s agenda in meetings.

"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country. Tom led the White House's efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

In 2018, the president has changed his secretary of state, national security adviser, veterans affairs secretary, CIA director, staff secretary, communications director and members of his legal team.

This story is developing.