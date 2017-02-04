Trump's granddaughter on song in Mandarin

While her grandfather, US President Donald Trump, is busy with politics, five-year-old Arabella Kushner has been brushing up on her Mandarin skills, even singing a Chinese New Year song. Her mother Ivanka Trump on Thursday posted a video on Instagram
PHOTO: INSTAGRAM OF IVANKA TRUMP
Published
32 min ago

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM OF IVANKA TRUMP

While her grandfather, US President Donald Trump, is busy with politics, five-year-old Arabella Kushner has been brushing up on her Mandarin skills, even singing a Chinese New Year song.

Her mother Ivanka Trump on Thursday posted a video on Instagram of Arabella singing a new year song in Mandarin as she swayed, holding a red dragon puppet on strings.

The post had garnered more than 800,000 views as of yesterday.

The day before, Ms Trump took Arabella to a Chinese New Year party at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, where they watched a musical performance that included Chinese opera, reported the Daily Mail.

In November last year, Chinese netizens were quick to warm up to Arabella when a video of the girl wearing a traditional costume and reciting ancient Chinese poetry trended on Sina Weibo.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 04, 2017, with the headline 'Trump's granddaughter on song in Mandarin'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping