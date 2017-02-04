Trump's granddaughter on song in Mandarin



PHOTO: INSTAGRAM OF IVANKA TRUMP



While her grandfather, US President Donald Trump, is busy with politics, five-year-old Arabella Kushner has been brushing up on her Mandarin skills, even singing a Chinese New Year song.

Her mother Ivanka Trump on Thursday posted a video on Instagram of Arabella singing a new year song in Mandarin as she swayed, holding a red dragon puppet on strings.

The post had garnered more than 800,000 views as of yesterday.

The day before, Ms Trump took Arabella to a Chinese New Year party at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, where they watched a musical performance that included Chinese opera, reported the Daily Mail.

In November last year, Chinese netizens were quick to warm up to Arabella when a video of the girl wearing a traditional costume and reciting ancient Chinese poetry trended on Sina Weibo.