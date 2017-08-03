Trump's demands are wearing thin for Senate Republicans

WASHINGTON • The relationship between US President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans has deteriorated so sharply in recent days that some are openly defying his directives, bringing long-simmering tensions to a boil as the party labours to reorient its stalled legislative agenda.

Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, head of the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions Committee, announced on Tuesday that he would work with his Democratic colleagues to "stabilise and strengthen" the individual insurance market under the Affordable Care Act, which Mr Trump has badgered the Senate to keep trying to repeal.

Mr Alexander also urged the White House to keep up payments to insurers that help low-income consumers afford plans, which Mr Trump has threatened to cut off.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also laid out the rest of the Senate's plans before adjourning for the summer recess.

Healthcare was not among them.

Several Republican senators have sought to distance themselves from the President, who has belittled them as looking like "fools" and tried to strong-arm their agenda and browbeat them into changing a venerated rule to make it easier to ram through legislation along party lines.

Some are describing the dynamic in cold, transactional terms, speaking of Mr Trump as more of a supporting actor than the marquee leader of the Republican Party.

If he can help advance their plans, then great, they say.

If not, so be it.

"We work for the American people. We don't work for the President," said Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, adding: "We should do what's good for the administration as long as that does not in any way, shape or form make it harder on the American people."

Senators have stewed most recently - perhaps more than at any other point in Mr Trump's term - over his public disparaging of Attorney-General Jeff Sessions, a former senator from Alabama.

Several of Mr Sessions' former colleagues rallied behind him and strongly cautioned Mr Trump that "there will be holy hell to pay", in the words of Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, if Mr Sessions is fired.

The friction underscores the challenge Republicans face heading into autumn.

As they seek to move beyond a failed healthcare effort in pursuit of a first big legislative win, the same infighting that has plagued them all year threatens to stall their push to rewrite the nation's tax laws, which Mr McConnell said on Tuesday he wants to do next month.

While some Republicans try to tune out what they see as distracting and, sometimes, destructive rhetoric and action from Mr Trump, they recognise that they cannot fully disavow him without also dashing their hopes of implementing the conservative policies they championed in the campaign.

For many Republican senators, the challenge is trying to walk an increasingly fine line.

As public opinion polls show a decline in Mr Trump's approval ratings, some Republican senators have sought to address difficult questions about what the President's diminishing popularity means for his mandate by insisting that congressional Republicans, not Mr Trump, are the ones driving the Republican agenda.

Mr Trump, who installed Mr John Kelly as his new chief of staff a day earlier, on Tuesday was noticeably tame towards fellow Republicans on Twitter.

But White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed the Republican-controlled Congress for the lack of major accomplishments this year.

"I think what's hurting the legislative agenda is Congress' inability to get things passed," she said.

WASHINGTON POST, NYTIMES