Trump's approval ratings hit historically low level

WASHINGTON • In the last weekend before his inauguration, Mr Donald Trump found himself battling historically low approval ratings for an incoming American president, and getting embroiled in a feud with a civil rights icon.

A Gallup poll released last Friday found 51 per cent of Americans disapproved of how he is handling his transition to the White House, while only 44 per cent approved of it. In comparison, Mr Barack Obama had 83 per cent approval ratings before taking office in 2009 and a disapproval rating of 12 per cent.

The same day, long-time congressman and civil rights champion John Lewis said he did not view Mr Trump's election as legitimate.

Mr Trump was also presented with a thorny first foreign policy dilemma: The US has been invited to take part in Russian-backed peace talks on Syria next week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES

