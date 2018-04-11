Trump warns missiles 'will be coming' in Syria

US President Donald Trump declared that missiles "will be coming" and blasted Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar Assad on April 11, 2018.
US President Donald Trump declared that missiles "will be coming" and blasted Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar Assad on April 11, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
19 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 11) warned Russia of a forthcoming response to suspected chemical attack in Syria, declaring that missiles"will be coming" and blasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" Mr Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

This story is developing.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Save better and smarter online