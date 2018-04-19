Donald Trump wants one-on-one talks with Kim Jong Un at summit: Report

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump wants to go it alone with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to a South Korean newspaper report.

Mr Trump hopes to speak with the North Korean leader at their upcoming summit with only interpreters present, the Chosun Ilbo reported on Thursday, citing multiple unidentified South Korean diplomatic sources.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Trump believes groundbreaking results can be attained only if the number of accompanying officials is minimised, one of the people was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

This reflects Mr Trump's personality as he wants all the spotlight focused on him, the report added.

CIA director Mike Pompeo delivered Mr Trump's intention during his recent clandestine meeting with Mr Kim in Pyongyang, the newspaper said. It's unknown how Mr Kim reacted to the suggestion.

Chosun also reported, without citing anyone, that Mr Trump aims to draw up a specific timetable - most likely between six months and a year - for North Korea's denuclearisation at the summit.

Mr Trump said on Wednesday at a press conference with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he'll abandon plans for - or even walk out of - a summit with Mr Kim if he doesn't think it will be "fruitful".