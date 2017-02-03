Trump urges rule change to confirm Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump has urged Senate Republicans to "go nuclear" and impose a rule change to force a simple majority vote on confirmation if Democrats block his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, as Democrats manoeuvred for a hard fight.

Mr Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge from Colorado seen as a conservative intellectual, began holding private meetings with senators, starting with top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, to drum up support for his nomination, a day after Mr Trump picked the 49-year-old for a lifetime job on the country's top court.

Mr Trump's fellow Republicans control the Senate 52-48. Democrats signalled on Wednesday they would set up a procedural hurdle, known as a filibuster, requiring 60 votes, rather than a simple majority, to move towards confirmation of Mr Gorsuch.

The President urged Mr McConnell to change longstanding Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, a move dubbed the "nuclear option", if Democrats block Mr Gorsuch. "We want to have him (Gorsuch) go through an elegant process as opposed to a demeaning process, because they are very demeaning on the other side, and they want to make you look as bad as possible," Mr Trump said, referring to Democrats. "If we end up with that gridlock, I would say, 'If you can, Mitch, go nuclear,' " he said at a White House meeting with conservative advocacy groups.

Supreme Court nominations require Senate confirmation.

If confirmed, Mr Gorsuch would reinstate the Supreme Court's conservative majority, in place for decades until Justice Antonin Scalia's death last year. The court's ideological shift could prove pivotal on a range of issues, including presidential powers, abortion, the death penalty, and gun and religious rights.

Mr Trump's comments came as Democrats scrambled to deal with Mr Gorsuch's nomination. They remain furious over Mr McConnell's refusal last year to let the Senate hold confirmation hearings or a vote on then President Barack Obama's nomination of Mr Merrick Garland to succeed Mr Scalia on the court.

Some Democratic senators, arguing that Republicans stole a Supreme Court seat from Mr Obama, announced their opposition to Mr Gorsuch, while others said they were willing to hear him out.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that if Mr Gorsuch could not meet the same standard Republicans insisted on for Mr Obama's Supreme Court nominees - at least 60 votes for confirmation - "then the problem lies not with the Senate, but with the nominee".

He added that while Mr Trump campaigned as one who would "be for the working man and woman", he now had chosen a Supreme Court nominee who "sides with CEOs over citizens".

Senate aides said Republicans were hoping the Senate Judiciary Committee could hold hearings and a vote on the nomination by late March, paving the way for confirmation by the full Senate in April.

REUTERS