Trump mocks protesters before affirming right to express views

WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday (Jan 22) to criticise the millions of people across the United States who marched in protests against him a day earlier, including the celebrities who took part.

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly," Mr Trump tweeted, using his personal account @realDonaldTrump.

More than two million people flooded US cities on Saturday in protests led by women opposed to Mr Trump, who many fear will roll back the rights of women, immigrants and minorities.

More than an hour later, another tweet appeared, which sounded more conciliatory: "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."

However, netizens were quick to question if that tweet was sent by someone else on his team.

.@realDonaldTrump Oh thank God someone got to you, sweetheart. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 22, 2017

@realDonaldTrump who told you to say this? Can they be president? — Sean Hartofilis (@BeachPillows) January 22, 2017

@realDonaldTrump who hacked you — Austin Gebbia (@DearMorni) January 22, 2017

I know @realDonaldTrump didn't write this tweet. He lacks the fundamental ability to be gracious and humble. This is the work of a staffer — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) January 22, 2017

The scale of the mass protests, echoed in sister rallies around the world, highlight the depth of resistance to the former reality TV star, two days after he was sworn in as president with an approval rating of just 37 per cent.

Pop diva Madonna made an unannounced appearance on Saturday in Washington, joining hundreds of thousands of protesters who rallied for women's rights in defiance of Mr Trump.

Other celebrities at the massive demonstration included actresses Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Judd and America Ferrera, film-maker Michael Moore and the feminist icon Gloria Steinem.