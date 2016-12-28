Trump Tower lobby briefly evacuated over suspicious package

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Police briefly evacuated the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, home to US President-elect Donald Trump, on Tuesday (Dec 27) after a suspicious package was discovered, authorities said.

A spokesman for New York City's Police said the department's bomb squad responded to the scene, and the authorities issued an all-clear message shortly afterward.

The package was deemed to be an unattended bag and safe, the department said on its Twitter account.

Suspicious package at Trump Tower has been examined by NYPD Bomb Squad. Deemed to be an unattended bag and safe. pic.twitter.com/0vcyDi8TMA — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 27, 2016

Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and was not at the 58-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan.

The lobby is often thronged with tourists.