Trump Tower lobby briefly evacuated over suspicious package

Dec 28, 2016, 7:15 am SGT

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Police briefly evacuated the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, home to US President-elect Donald Trump, on Tuesday (Dec 27) after a suspicious package was discovered, authorities said.

A spokesman for New York City's Police said the department's bomb squad responded to the scene, and the authorities issued an all-clear message shortly afterward.

The package was deemed to be an unattended bag and safe, the department said on its Twitter account.

Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and was not at the 58-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan.

The lobby is often thronged with tourists.

