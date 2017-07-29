Trump to sign sanctions Bill against North Korea, Russia: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters, AFP) - US President Donald Trump intends to sign a Bill that imposes sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, the White House said in a statement late on Friday.

Trump had earlier decried North Korea's testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile as a "reckless and dangerous" action that will "further isolate" the country.

"The United States condemns this test and rejects the regime's claim that these tests - and these weapons - ensure North Korea's security. In reality, they have the opposite effect," Trump said in a statement.

"By threatening the world, these weapons and tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy, and deprive its people.

"The United States will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region."

This story is developing.

