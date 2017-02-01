Trump to nominate Rod Rosenstein as deputy US attorney general

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump will nominate Attorney Rod Rosenstein to be deputy attorney general, the White House said on Tuesday (Jan 31), one day after Mr Trump fired the acting attorney general for refusing to enforce an immigration order.

The White House also said Mr Trump will nominate Ms Rachel Brand to be associate attorney general and Mr Steven Engel to be an assistant attorney general, filling senior positions as the Justice Department awaits Senate confirmation of Mr Jeff Sessions to be attorney general.

(This story is developing)