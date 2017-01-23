Trump to meet bipartisan congressional leaders and sign more executive orders on trade, immigration and security

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST- President Donald Trump will meet at the White House with a bipartisan group of congressional leaders on Monday (Jan 23), Trump aide Kellyanne Conway confirmed to reporters on Sunday (Jan 22).

The meeting comes as Mr Trump and Republicans are plotting a sweeping agenda that includes the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, tax reform and a major infrastructure package.

Mr Trump is also pushing for confirmation of his Cabinet nominees and has met resistance on several picks from Democrats, who argue they need more time to examine potential ethical conflicts and other concerns. And Mr Trump is soon expected to nominate a new justice for the Supreme Court.

Monday's meeting, first reported by Politico, will come on a day when Mr Trump is also expected to continue trying to reshape policy through executive actions.

During an appearance on Sunday morning on "Fox News Sunday," White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said to expect executive orders this week related to trade, immigration and national security.

Mr Priebus did not directly answer whether those orders will include one to undo an Obama administration policy that defers deportations of roughly 700,000 young undocumented immigrants known as DREAMers.

Mr Trump also plans to make an appearance at a Republican congressional retreat later this week in Philadelphia. Ms Conway told reporters Mr Trump is looking forward to that opportunity.