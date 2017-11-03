Donald Trump to extend Asia trip, attend East Asia Summit: White House

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump has decided at the last minute to extend a marathon trip to Asia, after criticism that he was expected to miss the East Asia Summit, a key meeting between Asean and eight of its partners.

“We’re actually staying an extra day in the Philippines. We have a big conference, the second conference, and I think we’re going to have great success,” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for his trip on Friday (Nov 3).

Summit host Manila had previously said Trump would likely miss the meeting. Pundits said Trump's absence could signal a lack of interest in the forum and what it represents.

It could also raise doubts about America's credibility and influence in the Asia-Pacific, at a time when China has been drawing more of its neighbours under its wings in a challenge to US presence in the region.

This story is developing.