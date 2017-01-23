Trump to act on key issues in first week

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump is expected to push key parts of his agenda swiftly in his first week in office, including repealing the Affordable Care Act, cracking down on illegal immigrants, and building a wall on the Mexican border.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to be the first foreign leader to meet Mr Trump on Friday. She will be followed four days later by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. Mr Trump and other Republicans have talked enthusiastically about a new bilateral trade agreement with Britain, which is preparing to exit the European Union.

The meeting with Mr Nieto is likely to focus on trade, immigration and security. There is potential for friction as Mr Trump has promised his supporters to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it.

The President has already spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and may meet him in the coming days, said White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

Canada and Mexico are part of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Mr Trump has blamed for the erosion of US jobs, and vowed to renegotiate.

Nirmal Ghosh

