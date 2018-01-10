Trump talks DACA, renews demand on border wall

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump urged lawmakers on Tuesday to find a bipartisan solution to protect thousands of young, undocumented immigrants from deportation but repeated his demand that any agreement must include funding for a border wall with Mexico.

At a White House meeting of Republican and Democratic lawmakers, Trump said he would sign any bill that gives protection to young "Dreamer" immigrants as long as it had the border security protections he has sought.

"If you don't have the wall, you don't have security," Trump told the lawmakers.

"You folks are going to have to come up with a solution, and if you do, I'm going to sign that solution," he told them.

Trump and his fellow Republicans, who control the US Congress, have been unable to reach an agreement with Democrats on a deal to resolve the status of an estimated 700,000 young immigrants whose protection from potential deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program ends in early March.

Under pressure from immigrant groups ahead of midterm congressional elections in November, Democrats are reluctant to give ground to Trump on the issue of the wall - Trump's central promise from the 2016 presidential campaign.

The immigration negotiations are part of a broader series of talks over issues ranging from funding the federal government through next September to renewing a children's health insurance program and giving US territories and states additional aid for rebuilding following last year's hurricanes and wildfires.