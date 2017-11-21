Trump still mum on Roy Moore

UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - President Trump ignored questions shouted at him during a Cabinet meeting on Monday (Nov 20) on whether he believes the women accusing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual improprieties.

When a reporter asked, "Do you believe Roy Moore's accusers, Mr. President?" Trump remained silent.

The former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice's campaign has been in turmoil since the Washington Post published a story last week detailing the accounts of three women who claim Moore pursued them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. More women have since spoken out with allegations of their own.

The White House has said President Donald Trump finds the allegations troubling and believes Moore should step aside if they are true.