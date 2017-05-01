Trump speaks to PM Lee, affirming ties

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last night for their second conversation since Mr Trump won the presidency.

They "affirmed the deep and longstanding relationship between Singapore and the United States", Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a brief statement.

"They expressed satisfaction that ministers from both sides are already working with each other and looked forward to meeting each other soon."

Both leaders last spoke on Dec 2 last year, when PM Lee congratulated Mr Trump on his victory.

Over the weekend, Mr Trump also called Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The calls were to seek cooperation in the United States' diplomatic efforts to deal with North Korea, said White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 01, 2017, with the headline 'Trump speaks to PM Lee, affirming ties'.
