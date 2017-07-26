Reversing Obama administration decision, Trump says US military will not allow transgender individuals to serve

WASHINGTON (Reuters, Bloomberg) – US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (July 26) he would not allow transgender individuals to serve in the US military in any capacity.

“After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military,” Mr Trump wrote in a series of Twitter posts.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” the Republican president wrote.

The Pentagon ended its ban on openly transgender people serving in the US military in 2016 under Democratic President Barack Obama’s administration. It was expected to start allowing transgender people to begin enlisting this year, provided they had been “stable” in their preferred gender for 18 months.

Last month, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis approved a six-month delay in allowing transgender recruits to join the US armed forces.

The delay alarmed transgender advocates.

Gen Mattis’s predecessor, Ash Carter, said in June 2016 that transgender people would be able to serve openly in the military. The policy was set to take place July 1 before Gen Mattis delayed it.

Mr Carter cited a study by the RAND Corporation think tank saying there were about 2,500 transgender active-duty service members and 1,500 reserve transgender service members. “This is the right thing to do for our people and for the force,” Carter said at the time. “We’re talking about talented Americans who are serving with distinction or who want the opportunity to serve. We can’t allow barriers unrelated to a person’s qualifications prevent us from recruiting and retaining those who can best accomplish the mission.”

The Republican-led House this month rejected an effort to block the Pentagon from paying for gender transition surgeries and hormone therapy, with 24 Republican lawmakers joining Democrats in opposition.

Representative Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, blasted Mr Trump’s action as “ugly and wrong” in a tweet. “Discrimination isn’t patriotic – allowing all who love this country to serve, is,” he added.

“No American, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity, should be prohibited from honor + privilege of serving our nation #LGBT,” Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Florida Republican, said in a tweet.

Last month, the Defence Department celebrated LGBT Pride Month, highlighting the contributions of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community.

“The struggles, sacrifices and successes among the LGBT community continue to shape our history and remind us to uphold tolerance and justice for all,” Mr Anthony M. Kurta, acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, wrote in a June 2 memo to the Defence Department