WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President-elect Donald Trump criticised news stories on Friday (Jan 6) that reported US taxpayers would pay for his planned border wall with Mexico, saying they were failing to report that US funds used to start the project would be repaid later by Mexico.

"The dishonest media does not report than any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!" Trump said in a note on Twitter.

(This story is developing.)