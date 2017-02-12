Trump says US behind Japan '100%' after North Korea missile launch

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, delivers remarks on North Korea at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said that the United States stands fully behind Japan in the aftermath of North Korea's latest missile launch on Sunday (Feb 12).

"I just want everybody to understand, and fully know, that the United States of America is behind Japan, our great ally, 100 per cent," Trump told reporters during a joint statement with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump made no further comments.

Abe, on his part, said the launch was absolutely unacceptable.

Meanwhile in Seoul, the presidential Blue House said South Korea and the United States agreed to explore all possible options to rein in North Korean provocations during a phone call between US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and his South Korean counterpart Kim Kwan Jin.

Flynn had requested the call with Kim after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile early on Sunday, the Blue House said in a statement.

