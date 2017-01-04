Trump says intelligence briefing on alleged Russia hacking scheduled on Jan 6

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Jan 3) that an intelligence briefing for him on allegations of Russian hacking of the US election would be held on Friday.

"The 'Intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking'was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!" he tweeted.

Mr Trump, who has cast doubt on US intelligence agencies'conclusion that Russia hacked Democratic Party computers, said over the weekend that he would discuss the hacking allegations on Tuesday or Wednesday. He did not address the issue on Tuesday.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the hacking allegations and Mr Trump has also questioned whether Russia really tipped the electoral scale.