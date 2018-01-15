Trump says 'I'm not a racist', willing to reach deal on immigration

WEST PALM BEACH (REUTERS, AFP) - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Jan 14) that he is "not a racist" despite reports of his derogatory comments about immigrants from Haiti and Africa, adding that he was "ready, willing and able" to reach a deal to protect immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Asked by a reporter in Florida whether he was a racist following reports that he said immigrants from Haiti and Africa were from "s***hole countries" in a closed-door meeting with lawmakers, Trump said: "No. I'm not a racist. I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed."

The alleged expletive came during a meeting last Thursday between Trump and legislators about immigration reform. After lawmakers raised the issue of protections for immigrants from African nations, Haiti and El Salvador, the president reportedly demanded to know why the United States should accept immigrants from "s***hole countries," rather than - for instance - wealthy and overwhelmingly white Norway.

Trump had earlier tweeted that hopes for a deal were "probably dead" amid fading prospects for a bipartisan agreement to protect young immigrants from deportation and prevent a government shutdown later this week.

"DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don't really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military," he said on Twitter.

Negotiators spent last week seeking a solution that would shield young immigrants brought illegally to the United States as children, including the roughly 800,000 who secured work permits under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created under President Barack Obama.

Democrats have tied the immigration talks to spending negotiations being held ahead of a Friday shutdown deadline. Republicans are seeking an increase in military spending; Democrats want a DACA deal and a matching increase in non-defence funding.