Trump says he is 'stable genius' after book questions mental fitness

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump described himself as a "very stable genius" in a series of tweets on Saturday (Jan 6), a day after the author of a book about the White House said "100 per cent of the people around" the president question his intelligence and fitness for office.

"Throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames," Trump tweeted to his 46 million followers.

"I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star...to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!"

Trump, in his tweets, said his detractors including Democrats and the media were shifting from stories about Russian collusion during the 2016 campaign to focusing on his fitness to be president.

He tweeted a day after Michael Wolff, author of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," offered a stinging characterisation of Trump in a television interview.

"They all say he is like a child," Wolff said Friday on NBC. "What they mean by that is he has a need for immediate gratification. It's all about him."

"This man does not read, does not listen. He's like a pinball, just shooting off the sides," Wolff added. "They say he's a moron, an idiot."

On Thursday, Trump on Twitter called the book "phony" and "full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist."

"It's absolutely outrageous to make these types of allegations" about Trump's mental fitness, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Fox News on Friday.

They're "desperate attempts" to attack Trump, she said. "What's I think is really mentally unstable" is people not seeing the progress the president is making.

Wolff said he stands by everything in his book and has notes and recordings to back it up.

While the president said he never spoke to Wolff for the book, the author said he spoke to Trump both during the campaign and after the inauguration.

"Whether he realised it was an interview or not," the conversations weren't off the record, Wolff said.