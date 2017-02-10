Trump say appeals court decision on travel ban was political

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 10) called the appellate court ruling that upheld the suspension of his order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries a "political decision," and vowed his administration would ultimately prevail.

"We'll see them in court," Mr Trump told reporters who had gathered outside his press secretary's office. "It's a political decision."

Mr Trump said he did not view the ruling as a major setback for his White House. "This is just a decision that came down, but we're going to win the case," he said.