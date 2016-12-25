Trump praises Putin for 'nice letter' to US

TRENTON (New Jersey) • Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked US President-elect Donald Trump to restore the damaged relationship with his country in a letter the Republican has praised.

"A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct," Mr Trump said in a statement on Friday accompanying the letter dated Dec 15.

"I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path."

Mr Trump has faced criticism for the cosiness between him, some of his aides, and Mr Putin and his government. He has also rejected the findings of the US intelligence community that Moscow was behind the hacks and release of e-mails from Democratic officials that embarrassed Mrs Hillary Clinton during the height of the US presidential campaign.

The Washington Post said the Central Intelligence Agency believes Mr Putin was personally involved in the cyber attacks, which had the aim of getting Mr Trump elected.

The letter, which was marked "unofficial translation", was addressed to "His Excellency Donald Trump".

RIA Novosti, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, confirmed that Mr Putin sent Mr Trump a holiday greetings message, in which he expressed hope for an improvement of bilateral relations.

"Serious global and regional challenges, which our countries have to face in recent years, show that the relations between Russia and the US remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world," Mr Putin wrote.

"I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America we will be able - by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner - to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level."

Disclosure of the letter came on the same day Mr Putin held his annual news conference in Moscow, where he said Russia was the only country that expected Mr Trump to win the US election while accusing Mrs Clinton of being a sore loser. Mr Trump had his "finger on the pulse of the mood of society", Mr Putin said. "He went all the way, even though no one believed that he would win, apart from you and me."

Russian officials have expressed hope that Mr Trump will remove sanctions over the country's incursion into Ukraine in 2014 and its annexation of Crimea, and Mr Trump has said he will seek Russia's cooperation to destroy the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

BLOOMBERG