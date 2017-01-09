Trump praises Ford, Fiat for US investments

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President-elect Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 9) praised Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for announcing new investments in the United States after he made US auto production a key part of his campaign.

"It's finally happening - Fiat Chrysler just announced plans to invest $1BILLION in Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2000 jobs," Trump tweeted.

"This after Ford said last week that it will expand in Michigan and US instead of building a BILLION dollar plant in Mexico. Thank you Ford & Fiat C!"

Ford announced last week it would abandon plans to build a US$1.6 billion (S$2.3 billion) plant in Mexico and invest US$700 million in a Michigan plant over four years, while Fiat Chrysler said Sunday it will invest US$1 billion and add 2,000 jobs at plants in Ohio and Michigan to build new SUVs and pickup trucks.

Both companies have said they made the decision for business reasons and not because of pressure from Trump.