Trump plans major decisions on Syria in the next 24 to 48 hours

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said he plans to make major decisions on Syria over the next 24 to 48 hours, after a suspected chemical weapons attack by President Bashar al-Assad's regime over the weekend.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday (April 9) that the attack was "barbaric" and can't be allowed to happen again.

"If it's the Russians, if it's Syria, if it's Iran, if it's all of them together, we'll figure it out," Trump said. No response is off the table, he said.

Trump spoke at the beginning of a Cabinet meeting.

The White House National Security Council's principals committee held a meeting earlier in the morning to discuss the chemical weapons attack, a person familiar with the matter said.

The gathering began as tensions in the Middle East ratcheted even higher with an airstrike by unknown warplanes against a Syrian air base via Lebanese airspace early Monday.

Russia blamed Israel for the raid, Israel hewed to its customary no-comment policy and it wasn't immediately clear whether the facility had a link to the chemical weapons attack in a Damascus suburb.

Trump wasn't scheduled to be at the NSC meeting Monday but his top national security aides planned to participate, including new National Security Adviser John Bolton, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he wouldn't "rule out anything right now" when asked by reporters Monday morning whether the U.S. was considering military actions against Syria including an airstrike.

Trump warned Sunday (April 8) of a "big price to pay" in response to reports of a chemical attack outside Syria's capital, days after he said he wanted to quickly end the US military presence in the war-torn Middle East country.

Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed in a phone call Sunday to "coordinate a strong, joint response" to the suspected attack, according to a White House statement on the call.

Rescue workers and activists said dozens died in a chemical assault amid renewed fire by Assad's government on a rebel stronghold near Damascus. The use of chemical weapons in April 2017 provoked a US missile strike, the first direct American hit on Assad's regime since the conflict in Syria began in March 2011.

While Trump has said he wants US troops out of Syria "very soon," he posted tweets Sunday condemning the attack and saying Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran "are responsible for backing Animal Assad."

The US was also among countries calling for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which was expected later Monday.

The episode thrust the US and Russia into a new confrontation, with Moscow warning against any military strike and Washington calling for an immediate international response.

"Big price to pay," Trump said on Twitter. "Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!"

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

Syria Denies

Syria's official Sana news agency denied the reports, saying the rapidly advancing army "doesn't need to use any chemical weapons as the media channels that support the terrorists are fabricating." It cited an official it didn't identify.

Sana also reported that there was an attack on a Syrian airbase early Monday. Russia said two Israeli planes attacked the Al Tiyas, or T-4, military base from Lebanese airspace before dawn. Three missiles hit their targets and five others were shot down by Syrian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It isn't clear whether the attack was in response to the suspected chemical weapons use. The T-4 base is the same facility the Israeli military said Iran used on Feb 10 to launch a drone that penetrated Israeli air space.

Russia, whose military backing of Assad helped turn the course of the war in his favor, denied that Syrian government forces deployed chemical weapons in Douma, according to the Tass news service, which cited Major General Yuri Yevtushenko.

Russia plans to send specialists to analyze the scene once militants are expelled from the area, and said the data will refute claims of chemical use, Tass reported.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow warned that any foreign military strike against Syria over "fabricated" reports of chemical warfare may lead to the "gravest consequences."