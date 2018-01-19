Trump not likely to start hitting the gym

WASHINGTON • Do not expect United States President Donald Trump to hit the gym, despite his doctor's orders.

He gets plenty of exercise on the golf course and at the White House complex, the President said on Wednesday.

"I get exercise. I mean I walk, I this, I that," Mr Trump, 71, said during an Oval Office interview. "I run over to a building next door. I get more exercise than people think."

White House physician Ronny Jackson said on Tuesday that Mr Trump was in excellent health overall but needed to lose weight, eat better, and break a sweat more often.

The fast-food-loving Mr Trump praised Dr Jackson, but seemed wary of the not-so-subtle suggestion to use the White House's exercise facilities.

"A lot of people go to the gym and they'll work out for two hours and all. I've seen people... then they get their new knees when they're 55 years old and they get their new hips and they do all those things. I don't have those problems," Mr Trump said.

He did say he was open to changing his diet, perhaps with smaller portion sizes on White House meals.

Predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush, were fitness enthusiasts, but Mr Trump has no daily workout routine. He gets exercise playing golf, he said, although he usually rides around the course in a golf cart.

Walking would leave him on the course longer than he prefers, he said. "I don't want to spend the time."

Mr Trump is considered overweight and borderline obese at 1.9m tall and 108 kg.

As for his mental acuity, Mr Trump was quick to note his doctor's pronouncement that he aced a cognitive exam.

REUTERS