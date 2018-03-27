Trump nominates Schumer aide to Federal Trade Commission

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Monday (March 26) nominated Ms Rebecca Slaughter, chief counsel to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to the Federal Trade Commission, the White House said in a statement.

Ms Slaughter, if confirmed by the Senate, would hold the position for the rest of a seven-year term ending in 2022.

She would become the second Democratic commissioner along with Mr Rohit Chopra, a former official at the Consumer Financial Protection Board.

The FTC works with the US Justice Department to enforce anti-trust law. The agency has five commissioners, but only three can be from one political party.

Ms Slaughter is a Yale graduate who has worked for Mr Schumer since 2009.