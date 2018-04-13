Trump lawyer Michael Cohen tries to prevent use of materials found in FBI raid

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Mr Michael Cohen, is seeking a temporary restraining order regarding searches of Mr Cohen's home and office by FBI agents on Monday (April 9), a Justice Department spokesman said on Friday (April 13).

Such an order would be sought to stop the government from using seized materials, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

A hearing on the searches has been set for 10.30am (1430 GMT) in a Manhattan federal court, the courthouse said.

When reached by phone, a lawyer for Mr Cohen was not immediately available for a request to comment.