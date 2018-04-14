Trump lawyer Michael Cohen arranged payment to an ex-Playboy Playmate for a Republican donor

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Michael Cohen, the longtime personal lawyer to President Donald Trump who arranged a nondisclosure payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, also helped a top Republican donor negotiate a payment to a former Playboy Playmate.

The fund-raiser, Elliott Broidy, agreed in late 2017 to pay US$1.6 million (S$2 million) to the woman, who said she had been impregnated by him, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Broidy, in a statement on Friday (April 13), said that he retained Cohen in the matter after the lawyer approached him about it. The agreement was first reported to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Broidy and Cohen serve as deputy fund-raising chairs for the Republican National Committee, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal prohibited the Los Angeles woman from disclosing her relationship with Broidy, the Journal said. The woman chose to terminate the pregnancy, Broidy said in his statement.

"I acknowledge I had a consensual relationship with a Playboy Playmate. At the end of our relationship, this woman shared with me that she was pregnant. She alone decided that she did not want to continue with the pregnancy and I offered to help her financially during this difficult period," he said.

"I would like to sincerely apologise to my wife and family for the hurt that I have caused," Broidy said.

"It is unfortunate that this personal matter between two consenting adults is the subject of national discussion just because of Michael Cohen's involvement. Mr Cohen reached out to me after being contacted by this woman's attorney, Keith Davidson. Although I had not previously hired Mr Cohen, I retained Mr. Cohen after he informed me about his prior relationship with Mr Davidson."

Davidson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Broidy agreement used the pseudonyms David Dennison and Peggy Peterson, the paper reported. Those were the same pseudonyms used in the agreement that Cohen arranged for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. That deal, which Trump didn't sign, is the subject of a continuing arbitration and court battle.

The woman alleged that Broidy had paid her for an exclusive sexual relationship, the Journal cited one unnamed source as saying.