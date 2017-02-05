Trump lashes out after judge suspends travel ban

US President Donald Trump lashed out yesterday at a court ruling suspending his controversial ban on travellers from seven Muslim- majority countries.

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" he tweeted.

The order, issued late on Friday by Seattle US District Judge James Robart, is an interim measure, pending a review of a complaint filed by Washington state's attorney-general. The administration is expected to seek an emergency stay.

Complying with the court ruling, the State Department said it will allow people with valid visas into the US. That gave hope to many travellers and sent some scrambling for tickets, worried that the newly opened window might not last long.

