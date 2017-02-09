Trump jokes about destroying state senator's career

US President Donald Trump with a gift he received during a meeting with sheriffs from around the country in the White House on Tuesday. At the meeting, Mr Trump joked about destroying the career of an unnamed Texas state senator after Sheriff Harold
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
1 hour ago

US President Donald Trump with a gift he received during a meeting with sheriffs from around the country in the White House on Tuesday. At the meeting, Mr Trump joked about destroying the career of an unnamed Texas state senator after Sheriff Harold Eavenson of the state's Rockwall County told him of a senator who supported curbing a controversial police practice of seizing people's property even if they had not been charged or convicted of a crime. "Who's the state senator?" Mr Trump asked. "Do you want to give his name? We will destroy his career," he joked, to laughter from law enforcement officials in the room.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 09, 2017, with the headline 'Trump jokes about destroying state senator's career'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Shopping