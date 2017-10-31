Trump job approval hits new low of 33% as ex-aides indicted

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - United States President Donald Trump's job approval has hit an all-time low of 33 per cent as reports swirled that the special prosecutor investigating collusion in the 2016 campaign had made his first indictments, according to the Gallup daily tracking poll.

The poll was based on interviews conducted Friday (Oct 27) through Sunday amid reports late Friday that special prosecutor Robert Mueller would announce at least one indictment on Monday.

Criminal charges were announced on Monday against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort; Rick Gates, another Trump campaign official; and George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser on the campaign. The charges indicate that Mueller's investigation is intensifying.

Disapproval of Trump's job performance also reached an all-time high of 62 per cent in the Gallup poll.