Trump, Japan's Abe to spend time at Trump resort in Florida after meeting - White House

Abe (right) meets Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, Nov 17, 2016.
Abe (right) meets Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, Nov 17, 2016.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Donald Trump has invited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend after the two leaders meet on Friday in Washington, the White House said on Tuesday (Feb 7).

"This is a testament to the importance the United States places on the bilateral relationship and the strength of our alliance and the deep economic ties between the United States and Japan," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a White House press briefing.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping