Trump, Japan's Abe to spend time at Trump resort in Florida after meeting - White House

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Donald Trump has invited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend after the two leaders meet on Friday in Washington, the White House said on Tuesday (Feb 7).

"This is a testament to the importance the United States places on the bilateral relationship and the strength of our alliance and the deep economic ties between the United States and Japan," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a White House press briefing.