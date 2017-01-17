Trump hits out at Nato, EU and Merkel

US President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to upend transatlantic relations, launching sweeping criticisms of the EU, Nato and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Interviewed by The Times of London and Germany's Bild, he said Nato was "obsolete", with only five members paying enough and not dealing with terrorism.

He also called the European Union an instrument of German domination, and predicted other countries would follow the United Kingdom and leave the bloc.

He also criticised Dr Merkel for admitting undocumented migrants into Germany, calling it a "very catastrophic mistake".

Mr Trump said he was keen to make "good deals with Russia", such as lifting sanctions in return for nuclear arms reduction.

